eMallorca Experience, the leading initiative in sustainability and circular economy in the Balearic Islands, driven by the agency Ecoglobal Services and Events, unveiled its sixth edition at FITUR 2025 yesterday in the Ágora Hall. During the event, project partners Pedro Rullán and Joan Gibert presented the latest updates for this edition, which, under the theme “Building Tomorrow Today,” aims to solidify Mallorca’s position as a global leader in sustainable tourism.

Since its start in 2020, eMallorca Experience has established itself as a benchmark for promoting the efficient use of clean energy, sustainable mobility, and the circular economy. The initiative highlights both local and international efforts that foster environmentally conscious development, positioning Mallorca as a destination that seamlessly combines innovation, commitment, and sustainability.

Experiences Featured in the Sixth Edition

The 2025 edition will see the return of well-established activities, including:

Eco Rallye Mallorca: A pivotal event on the national and international sustainable mobility calendar.

eForum: A platform for discussions on energy, technology, tourism, and sustainable construction.

eBoat Palma: A family-friendly initiative with workshops and activities designed to raise awareness about sustainable energy.

The programme will also enhance its educational focus with initiatives such as Energy Challenge and eAula Alcúdia, aimed at engaging younger generations in sustainability through tangible, actionable learning experiences.

Establishing Mallorca as a Sustainable Destination

FITUR 2025 served as the perfect stage to showcase how eMallorca Experience is helping to position Mallorca as a model for sustainable tourism. With a year-long calendar of activities, the project advocates for an approach that harmonises environmental preservation with economic growth, attracting travellers and businesses committed to the future of the planet.

From business leaders to young students, eMallorca Experience appeals to diverse audiences, encouraging a sustainable transition both locally and internationally. It strengthens Mallorca’s role as an inspiring destination that leads and promotes change for a better future.