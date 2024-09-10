We would like to offer huge congratulations to the graduating Year 13 class of 2024, who have yet again achieved excellent A-level results, with a fantastic 100% pass rate, and an incredible 84% of all grades achieved being at A* - C.

We’re delighted that Sa Porrassa’s results are above the global averages for pass rate and grades A-C.

This talented cohort worked extremely hard across the board, and their boast-worthy A*-C success rate includes all students sitting maths, English, politics, history and Spanish.

On top of this, an impressive quarter of all grades awarded were the top grades of A*/A, including all those studying German and French.

IGCSE Exam Results 2024

We also celebrate another set of excellent exam results at IGCSE and congratulate the Year 11 class of 2024! As a result of the students’ hard work and dedication to their studies, and the outstanding teaching they receive at our school, this summer’s results are the best in the school’s history!

Overall, more than three-quarters of all grades achieved were at the high pass rate of A* to C, with an incredible 39% of all grades being the top scores of A /A*, or 9/8, significantly surpassing global averages.

Stand-out subjects include: