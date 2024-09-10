We would like to offer huge congratulations to the graduating Year 13 class of 2024, who have yet again achieved excellent A-level results, with a fantastic 100% pass rate, and an incredible 84% of all grades achieved being at A* - C.
We’re delighted that Sa Porrassa’s results are above the global averages for pass rate and grades A-C.
This talented cohort worked extremely hard across the board, and their boast-worthy A*-C success rate includes all students sitting maths, English, politics, history and Spanish.
On top of this, an impressive quarter of all grades awarded were the top grades of A*/A, including all those studying German and French.
IGCSE Exam Results 2024
We also celebrate another set of excellent exam results at IGCSE and congratulate the Year 11 class of 2024! As a result of the students’ hard work and dedication to their studies, and the outstanding teaching they receive at our school, this summer’s results are the best in the school’s history!
Overall, more than three-quarters of all grades achieved were at the high pass rate of A* to C, with an incredible 39% of all grades being the top scores of A /A*, or 9/8, significantly surpassing global averages.
Stand-out subjects include:
Maths, where 88% of all grades awarded were A*-C, and an amazing 39% at A/A*! In addition, Further Maths IGCSE achieved an A*-C rate of 100%.
English language, where 78% of all grades awarded were A*-C and 49% achieved A*-A.
Spanish, where a whopping 88% were awarded A*/A. In addition, every single student in the Year 10 group that sat Spanish GCSE a year early achieved an A*! And language exam success was also seen in German where 94% of students achieved an A*-C grade, and 100% in French.
