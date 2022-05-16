As things stand, Mallorca are seventeenth with 36 points. Despite an inferior goal difference, they are above Cadiz in eighteenth (and also with 36 points) courtesy of a better head-to-head record.
Cadiz play relegated Alavés away, while Granada in sixteenth with 37 points are at home to Espanyol. Mallorca have a worse head-to-head record with Granada. A draw against Osasuna would only be enough for Mallorca if Cadiz draw against Alavés or lose.
At the top of the league, Seville are certain of a Champions League spot. Fourth and with three more points (67) than Betis in fifth, Seville have the better head-to-head record. Atlético are third with 68 points behind Barcelona (73) and Real Madrid (85).
