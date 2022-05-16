The third relegation place in LaLiga Santander will be decided on the final matchday of the season - this coming Sunday. Alavés and Levante are down, and Real Mallorca will play Osasuna away, knowing that a win will save them from relegation.

As things stand, Mallorca are seventeenth with 36 points. Despite an inferior goal difference, they are above Cadiz in eighteenth (and also with 36 points) courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

Cadiz play relegated Alavés away, while Granada in sixteenth with 37 points are at home to Espanyol. Mallorca have a worse head-to-head record with Granada. A draw against Osasuna would only be enough for Mallorca if Cadiz draw against Alavés or lose.

At the top of the league, Seville are certain of a Champions League spot. Fourth and with three more points (67) than Betis in fifth, Seville have the better head-to-head record. Atlético are third with 68 points behind Barcelona (73) and Real Madrid (85).