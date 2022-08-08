Real Mallorca closed their pre-season unbeaten when they drew with La Segunda side UD Ibiza in normal time, going on to win 5-6 on penalties on Sunday night.

This so-called pre-season friendly was tedious at best, with the style of play (5-3-2) preferred by our Mexican coach Javier Aguirre showing once again we have very little offensive production but excellent defensive disposition.

We go into next Monday night’s opening La Liga fixture (KO 17:30 at the San Mames) against Athletic Club Bilbao having not conceded a goal from open play BUT without putting any defence we’ve played against in pre-season under pressure.

I’m afraid upfront it looks like the same old story at the moment, we’ve created precious little chances and our most expensive signing in 106 years, Vedat Muriqi, has hardly had a goal-scoring opportunity, let alone a kick of the ball.

The first 45 minutes of this game saw boredom as the main protagonist. Aguirre has made it crystal clear that he’ll start with a line of three central defenders with fullbacks pressing forward.

That means our ramrod new signing Muriqi is left ploughing a lone furrow upfront and on Sunday night through no fault of his own he barely participated.

As usual, most of our travelling party to the “White Isle” had some game time, but the best player on the pitch was UD Ibiza’s African forward Suleiman Kamara, who rattled the crossbar in the first half. Our right back Pablo Maffeo had a nightmare trying to stop the pace of the UD Ibiza left winger.

The City of Ibiza Trophy was resolved in a penalty shoot out. After 10 penalties the scores were level. Our Ibizan-born keeper Leo Roman, playing in front of his family, stopped Villar’s attempt and then Lago Junior (will he go or will he stay?) hammered home his spot kick to make it 5-6. Another cup for our bulging trophy cabinet!!!