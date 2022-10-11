Elche 1 - Real Mallorca 1

A seventieth minute penalty gained Mallorca a draw against bottom club Elche on Monday night.

The match almost didn't go ahead because of a storm that hit the Alicante region. In the end, it started half an hour late and there were ten minutes of added time, the consequence of various incidents in the second half.

Elche's Lucas Boyé had only been on the pitch three minutes when he was sent off for a foul on Mallorca's Martin Valjent on sixty minutes. Vedat Muriqi, Mallorca's Kosovar striker, was sent off after 83 minutes, having buried the penalty equaliser after seventy minutes.

Ezequiel Ponce had scored for Elche after fourteen minutes, Mallorca having missed the chance to go ahead when Muriqi missed from the penalty spot.

In what was a match that lacked any great continuity, Elche's Pere Milla could have made it 2-1 two minutes before the end of normal time. But Mallorca hung on to take the draw.