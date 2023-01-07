Real Mallorca 1 - Real Valladolid 0

The visitors enjoyed the early possession, although Dani Rodríguez was almost put in by Muriqi on six minutes; Masip reacted well to snuff out the chance. Valladolid striker Sergi Guardiola went down in looking for a penalty on 17 minutes and immediately afterwards shot just wide. And that was about all there was to show for an even first half with a number of fouls and one or two heated moments; the ref needed to have a word with Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre to get him to calm down.

Valladolid sub Kike Pérez had been on the pitch five minutes before almost giving the visitors the lead; his shot hit the bar on 62 minutes. The match was beginning to come to life, and shortly afterwards José Manuel Copete headed just over for Mallorca. Iddrisu Baba then went close with a header on 69 minutes.

Mallorca were now the more progressive side, Valladolid looking to catch them on the counterattack. But chances weren't coming. A late couple of corners offered Mallorca a chance, but both were easily dealt with by the visitors' defence. Jordi Masip then saved Lee Kang-in's shot into added time.

A foul by Kenedy on Pablo Maffeo gave Mallorca a free kick in a dangerous area, and a great assist from Lee put in sub Abdón Prats for a 94th minute winner.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Valjent, Raíllo, Copete; González (Maffeo 61), Baba, Galarreta, Costa (Cufré 83); D. Rodríguez (Lee 61), Amath (Kadewere 75); Muriqi (Abdón 83)

Valladolid: Masip; Fresneda, Fernández, Yamiq (Feddal 65), Rosa; Mesa (Kenedy 57), Monchu, Aguado; Plata (Pérez 57), Guardiola (Weissman 65), Plano (Sánchez 83)

Attendance: 14,129.