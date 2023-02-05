Real Mallorca 1 - Real Madrid 0

Mallorca shocked the superstars from Madrid when an own goal by Nacho Fernández in the 13th minute looped over Andriy Lunin. Stung by the goal, Madrid had a succession of corners and took complete control of the match, but the Mallorca defence was proving to be resolute and the visitors were failing to capitalise on set pieces.

In open play, Madrid were also unable to take advantage, summed up by Federico Valverde's 40th-minute effort - his third shot of the half - which went harmlessly over the bar. A niggly match, to say the least, the foul count kept going up (Vinícius a principal target for Mallorca), though by half time there were just two yellows to show for this - one apiece.

On 57 minutes, a long ball into the box found Vinícius, who was clipped by Rajkovic. The penalty was given and up stepped one-time Mallorca player Marco Asensio, whose shot was saved by the Serbian keeper. Asensio tried to make amends on 66 minutes when his shot went just wide, and then Rajkovic stuck out a boot to stop a Vinícius shot after a great run by the Brazilian winger.

Mariano Díaz's volley went just over after 87 minutes, and then Kroos and Modric both had shots blocked as Madrid sought the equaliser in the dying minutes. Into added time, and the referee had to pause the game as things looked as if they might get totally out of hand. Díaz and Rüdiger both headed wide and these were the final chances for Madrid at the end of a bad-tempered match.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, González, Raíllo, Nastasic, Costa; D. Rodríguez (Amath 68), Baba (Battaglia 77), Galarreta (Grenier 90), Lee (Sánchez 77); Muriqi

Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Camavinga; Valverde (Modric 64), Tchouaméni (Kroos 71), Ceballos (Alaba 71); Asensio (Díaz 71), Rodrygo, Vinícius

Attendance: 18,859.