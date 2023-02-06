There can’t be many (if any) teams in world club football that can beat a team of superstars like Real Madrid after winning only one corner kick in 99 minutes of play.

Real Mallorca did that very thing on Sunday afternoon in glorious sunshine in front of 18,258 fans. Real Madrid looked frustrated by Mallorca’s aggressive approach (getting stuck in at every opportunity) and the crowd went into raptures when the Palma side took the lead with a huge slice of luck.

Dani Rodriguez went on the charge and his cross looped over reserve goalkeeper Lunin’s head and into the net as just about everybody including Muriqi (who hasn’t scored since November) thought that the big Kosovan had headed Mallorca into the lead. It later came to pass that the ball had hit Nacho on its way into the net.

Mallorca defended superbly with “Captain Marvel” Antonio Raillo playing one of his best games for a long time. As half time arrived, Real Madrid looked rattled as they hadn’t had one single shot on target, despite them winning the possession and free kick count.

Into the second half and Mallorca’s dogged defence was holding on. In the 51st minute, we had a superb chance with a breakaway from “want away” South Korean Kang In Lee going through on his own. He overhit his pass to Dani Rodriguez and the chance was gone.

By this time whinging Vinicius Junior had been booked for constant complaining. And it was no surprise when another moan saw him sent off after the final whistle had blown. Although the young Brazilian is a brilliant footballer, his temperament lets him down time and time again.

In the 58th minute he and our goalkeeper Rajkovic collided in the penalty area and the referee (so good they named him twice) Hernandez Hernandez had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. It was a really soft decision. Up stepped local boy Marco Asensio and his silly, stuttering run-up from 11 metres meant that Rajkovic had plenty of time to save (Son Ferrer’s) Marco’s badly executed penalty.

As I mentioned last week, the referee on Sunday was another one of these officials who gave Real Madrid far more than they deserved. He added eight (which became nine) exaggerated minutes of extra time.

By now Madrid coach Ancelotti had emptied his bench to no avail, bringing on old timers Modric and Kroos, plus Mariano. The last time he kicked a ball for Real Madrid, Jesus was still a carpenter.

SUMMING UP : Real Madrid had no idea how to break down Mallorca’s rear guard action as the game got very feisty towards the end with a lot of off-the-ball fouls.

The referee showed 10 cards, and one red to Vinicius. Somehow Mallorca held on for three golden points which puts them on 28. This season we have beaten Real Madrid, Villareal, Valencia and Atletico Madrid. Next up we’re away at Sevilla on Saturday at 18:30.

Man of the match was our captain Antonio Raillo who led the team in applauding the magnificent fans who gave the team huge support. There’s no doubt the new Sol stand has improved the noise level in Son Moix.