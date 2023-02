Vedat Muriqi, Real Mallorca's Kosovar striker, has donated 300,000 Turkish lira, the equivalent of around 15,000 euros, to the emergency fund for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. This has been reported by Trivela Sports in Istanbul.

Muriqi, 28, has previously expressed his gratitude to Turkey for the opportunity he had to make his way as a professional footballer. Between 2014 and 2020 he played for four clubs in Turkey, including Fenerbahçe, from where he moved to Lazio in Italy's Serie A. His permanent move to Mallorca was signed in July last year.