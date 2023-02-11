Sevilla 2 - Real Mallorca 0

After a first twenty minutes with little incident, Sevilla's possession started to tell. Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri forced a save from Rajkovic with a header and then on 27 minutes he got onto a long ball and fired the ball low into the net.

Mallorca's Serbian keeper had to pull out another save, this one from Suso, before Bryan Gil, who had just done well in setting up Gueye, latched onto a Navas centre in the 40th minute that the Mallorca defence failed to clear.

With a succession of corners, Sevilla resumed their dominance early in the second half. Mallorca seemed to be bereft of ideas, and so coach Javier Aguirre went to his usual Plan B - revert to a back four and stick another striker on. The presence of Tino Kadewere did lift Mallorca a bit, and a shot from Lee Kang-in on 75 minutes grazed the bar.

When Abdón Prats came on in the 84th minute, Mallorca now had three strikers, a member of the Sevilla coaching staff having meanwhile been shown a red card after Montiel was given a yellow. But Plan C didn't make any difference; a disappointing performance from Mallorca following the high of beating Real Madrid last weekend.

Sevilla: Bono; Badé, Nianzou, Gudelj; Navas (Montiel 57), Fernando (Acuña 82), Gueye, Gil; Suso (Ocampos 73), Oliver (Jordan 82); En-Nesyri (Rakitic 74)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent (Abdón 84), Raíllo, Nastasic, Augustinsson (Kadewere 72); D. Rodríguez (Amath 64), Baba (Morlanes 64), Galarreta, Lee; Muriqi