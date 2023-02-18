Real Mallorca 4 - Villarreal 2

In the first quarter of an hour or so, Mallorca were content to let Villarreal play with the ball, but in the nineteenth minute a poor clearance by Pepe Reina in the visitors' goal was intercepted by Muriqi who set up Tino Kadewere for his first LaLiga goal for Mallorca. Immediately afterwards, Villarreal found themselves down to ten men; Manu Trigueros was shown a straight red for punching Dani Rodríguez, who was booked for the same incident.

Even with a midfielder missing, Villarreal looked to dominate possession and José Luis Morales took advantage of a mix-up between González and Raíllo to equalise in the 43rd minute. But Mallorca responded straightaway - a fine cross by Maffeo found Dani Rodríguez in space to head past Reina. Muriqi might have made it three after an error by Capoue, and the first half ended with some handbags after Kadewere claimed he'd been hit by Albiol.

Four minutes into the second period and Villarreal were level again. Copote lost the ball and a Pino assist put Samuel Chukwueze in to beat Rajkovic one-on-one. But it didn't take long for Mallorca to assert their one-man advantage, Rodríguez grabbing his second on 56 minutes and Vedat Muriqi making it four six minutes later following another Maffeo cross.

Lee Kang-in wasted a chance to make it five on 73 minutes, Morales went close for the visitors five minutes later and Rajkovic saved well from a header by the Villarreal striker in the 82nd minute. But with olés from the stands greeting Mallorca passes and possession, Villarreal finally looked resigned to defeat.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, González, Raíllo, Copete (Nastasic 77), Costa; Kadewere (Á. Rodríguez 77), D. Rodríguez (Battaglia 74), Galarreta, Lee (Grenier 80); Muriqi (Abdón 80)

Villarreal: Reina; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moijca; Parejo; Chukwueze (Baena 67), Capoue (Terrats 87), Trigueros, Pino (Hassan 67); Morales (Niño 87)

Attendance: 13,957