Real Mallorca 1 - Real Sociedad 1

Hoping to put last weekend's home defeat by bottom club Elche behind them, Mallorca were stunned after just three minutes when a fine pass by David Silva set up Carlos Fernández to give Sociedad the lead. Prior to the goal, Rajkovic had to pull off a good save to keep out Oyarzabal's shot.

The visitors were in control, Mallorca struggling to cope with the press and missing the suspended Muriqi as an outlet. Tino Kadewere didn't offer the same presence as the Kosovo striker, but it was the Zimbabwe international who had Mallorca's only real chance of the first half. Coming in added time, Pablo Maffeo put him in for a shot that went into the side netting.

Coach Javier Aguirre went to Plan B at the break, switching to four at the back by bringing on an attacking player, Amath Ndiaye, in place of left-back Jaume Costa. Not that it was the change that worked wonders so much as a slip by Sociedad's Pacheco that let in Lee Kang-in for the 49th-minute equaliser after a long ball from keeper Rajkovic.

Sociedad had a goal ruled out on 58 minutes when centre-back Robin Le Normand was judged to have fouled Galarreta.

Mallorca seemed to be settling for the draw, but Amath had other ideas when he got onto a fine pass by Abdón Prats and hit the woodwork on 83 minutes. Shortly before the end of normal time, Sociedad's Mikel Merino was shown a straight red for a studs-up tackle on Abdón, and that - apart from some handbags involving Raíllo and Sørloth - brought proceedings to an end.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, González, Raíllo, Nastasic, Costa (Amath 46); Galarreta (Battaglia 82), Baba, D. Rodríguez; Lee (Sánchez 82), Kadewere (Abdón 46)

Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Le Normand, Pacheco, Rico; Zubimendi; Méndez, Silva (Kubo 80), Merino; Fernández (Sørloth 63), Oyarzabal (Cho 70)

Attendance: 13,840.