Real Betis 1 - Real Mallorca 0

An unremarkable first half produced little by way of goal threat, the best opportunity having fallen to Betis full-back Juan Miranda when he shot over on 16 minutes assisted by a fine pass from Sergio Canales. Muriqi had the ball in the net on 21 minutes, but there was a clear offside.

On the stats sheet, Mallorca had eight fouls to their name against three for Betis, an indication that the home side, who are pressing for a Champions League spot, were dominant - but not by much.

Three minutes into the second half and Betis were ahead - striker Borja Iglesias diverting Youssouf Sabaly's shot past Rajkovic. Coach Javier Aguirre rang the changes for Mallorca, eventually going to four at the back, but they made little difference. Kadewere could have done better after being put in by Galarreta on 80 minutes, but Betis remained in control.

This was Mallorca's sixth consecutive defeat on the road.

Betis: Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella (Ruiz 83), E. González, Miranda; G. Rodríguez, Guardado; Canales (Joaquín 83), Pérez (Carvalho 69), Rodri (Juanmi 69); Iglesias (José 90+2)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo (Amath 71), G. González, Raíllo, Nastasic, Costa (Augustinsson 57); Galarreta, Baba (Sánchez 57), D. Rodríguez (Kadewere 57); Lee, Muriqi (Abdón 77)