Almeria 3 - Real Mallorca 0

Not a great start to the match for Mallorca. On 13 minutes, Antonio Sánchez, again playing in an unfamiliar right-back position, lost the ball that gave Luis Suárez the chance to put Lázaro Vinicius in to open the scoring for Almeria.

The home side, looking to pull away from the relegation zone, went two up on 42 minutes, Lázaro with his second and taking advantage of a weak clearance by Dani Rodríguez.

At the end of the first half, the impression was - as they say - that Almeria looked more up for it.

Aguirre's substitutions on 56 minutes changed the Mallorca system to 4-4-2 and they were immediately three down. The Brazilian Lázaro with his hat trick after another link-up with the Colombian Suárez.

Amath Ndiaye had the ball in the net for Mallorca on 79 minutes, but there was a clear offside. After this, both sides just waited for the final whistle.

Almeria: Fernando; Pozo, Ely, Babić, Centelles; Melero (De la Hoz 64), Costa (Eguaras 74), Robertone; Lázaro (Portillo 74), Suárez (Sousa 81), Embarba (Puigmal 81)

Mallorca: Rajković; Sánchez (González 56), Valjent, Hadžikadunić, Copete (Grenier 56), Maffeo; Amath, D. Rodríguez (Kadewere 56), Baba, Lee (Á. Rodríguez 70); Muriqi (Abdón 70)