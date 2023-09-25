Palma City Council will set up a special operation today for the football match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium, with the reinforcement of EMT lines public bus services L8 and L33 and the addition of at least 17 Local Police officers.

The Local Police will close all accesses to the stadium from 16.00 hours.

The EMT has reinforced the L8 line that runs from Sindicat to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

As the match kicks off at 9.30 p.m., five more vehicles will be added from 20.00 onwards.

In total, together with the usual service, which has a frequency of about 10 minutes on match days, there will be 11 vehicles operating before the match.

At the end of the match, fans will be able use both the L8 and L33 buses, which will be parked outside the stadium.

The L33 runs from the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix along General Riera, Plaça de Espanya, carrer Aragó to the end of the line at the Polígon de Son Fuster.

The aim is to speed up the entrance and exit to the stadium.

The council also hopes that fans will opt for public transport in order to avoid using private vehicles, thus reducing the usual traffic jams that usually occur for the big matches.