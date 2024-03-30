Valencia 0 - Real Mallorca 0

A good start by Mallorca; very unusually they had most of the possession during the early exchanges and continued to for most of the first half.

Neat interplay between Jaume Costa and Larin put in Mascarell for a shot that was deflected wide on 26 minutes, and Muriqi went close soon after.

Then came a penalty for handball by Copete. VAR ruled it out; meanwhile, Pol Lorente, a member of the Mallorca technical team, was shown a red.

There had been a forced substitution by Valencia because of injury after 17 minutes, and Mallorca had to make one as well - Mascarell coming off after 35 minutes.

If Mallorca had contained Valencia in the first half, the home side came out off the blocks after the break. Pepelu's shot on 47 minutes was saved by Greif and González was unable to take advantage of an open goal. Mallorca came back, Muriqi heading over in 54th minute.

A fine header by Hugo Duro on 73 minutes was palmed away by Dominik Greif for a corner, but Valencia were tending to give the ball away too often to sustain any pressure. Nemanja Radonjic drew a save from Mamardashvili on 84 minutes, and that was the last meaningful effort on goal.

A decent enough performance by Mallorca ahead of next weekend's Copa del Rey final. They're not completely out of the relegation woods in La Liga, but have a six-point cushion to Cádiz with 25 points in eighteenth.

Valencia: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Özkacar, Foulquier (Vázquez 63); Pérez (Amallah 80), Guillamón (Mari 80), Pepelu, P. González (Guerra 63); Duro, Yaremchuk (López 17)

Mallorca: Greif; Vidal (Radonjic 70), G. González, Nastasic, Copete, J. Costa (Lato 70); Darder, Mascarell (S. Costa 35), Morlanes (Sánchez 77); Larin (Abdón 46), Muriqi