On Saturday afternoon ahead of the Copa del Rey final in Seville, fighting broke out between Real Mallorca and Athletic Club fans.
Mallorca and Bilbao fans clash ahead of the Copa del Rey final
Atmosphere otherwise said to have been good-natured
So there are some young guys that are employed as football players at a club, that are doing their daily work there, PLAYING A GAME. And there are others that like the way these employees play. So now these two groups of people that each like different guys that play the game, come together to beat up each other, because they don't agree with the others liking the other employees. Now I'm imagining people that like Eroski and it's employees fighting with people that like Mercadona and its employees. Should also be a thing, no? There are some boys that make millions over millions of euros, money that most of us will never see in a lifetime. Doing their job, playing a game. And there are these working class people, that have nothing to do with the players, they don't receive compensation for fighting "for them", that consider that another one must be punished for not liking the same millionaire that he likes. It's so absurd...