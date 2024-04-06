On Saturday afternoon ahead of the Copa del Rey final in Seville, fighting broke out between Real Mallorca and Athletic Club fans.

The trouble is said to have been started by Bilbao ultras. Flares, smoke canisters, stones and chairs were thrown when around fifty ultras invaded an area occupied by Mallorca fans.

There was retaliation but no serious injuries were reported.

The incident was only short-lived. The atmosphere in Seville between the two sets of supporters is otherwise said to have been good-natured.