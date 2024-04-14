Real Mallorca have issued a statement condemning a racist incident that occurred during Saturday evening's match against Real Madrid. Television cameras clearly picked out a Mallorca supporter who made monkey gestures after Aurélien Tchouaméni scored for the visitors.
Mallorca condemn racist gesture during Real Madrid match
The person who made the gesture also threw a bottle onto the pitch
