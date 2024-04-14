Real Mallorca have issued a statement condemning a racist incident that occurred during Saturday evening's match against Real Madrid. Television cameras clearly picked out a Mallorca supporter who made monkey gestures after Aurélien Tchouaméni scored for the visitors.

"The club has activated the protocol against violence in football and is collaborating with the National Police in the identification of said person. RCD Mallorca do not and will not tolerate any manifestation of racism and actively participate in all campaigns to eradicate this scourge that goes beyond sport."

The same individual also threw a bottle onto the pitch. This was noted in the referee's match report. No player was hit. The match was briefly halted and a public address announcement was made saying that the throwing of objects had to stop immediately.

The club went on to thank other fans for their exemplary behaviour. "Don't let an isolated case tarnish Mallorca's respect and sportsmanship."

In February 2023, La Liga initiated an investigation into racist insults directed at Vinicius Jr. when Real Madrid last visited Mallorca.