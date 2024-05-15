I’m another gibbering wreck after watching Real Mallorca hanging on for a “golden point” in a 1-1 draw against Osasuna in Pamplona on Tuesday night. With survival being the name of the game for Mallorca, coach Javier Aguirre picked another negative starting eleven, keeping up his philosophy of never going out to win, go out not to lose.

The home side scored in the 14th minute when youth team player Moncayola all alone on the edge of the area belted in the opener, 1-0. After that, the rest of the first half verged on dreadful. Cyle Larin was picked as our lone striker but every time he received the ball, he either fouled an opponent, was caught offside or failed to control a pass. Mallorca were much better in the second half and I’d go as far as to say it was probably our best second period of a poor league season. Just past the hour mark, Mallorca forced a couple of corners, one of which broke to Sergi Darder on the edge of the area and his miscued volley went in off Ruben Peña to make it our second deflected goal in four days, and Darder’s first of the season.

Now was Aguirre’s chance to pile more pressure on the Osasuna defence. Instead of bringing on attacking players, he brought on midfielders and defenders, with the intent to shut up shop.

Mallorca had a couple of half chances but had to settle for a point. That’s 15 games now we’ve waited for a win away from home. Man of the match was Pedrag Rajkovic in goal who made two brilliant saves to keep us in the game.

We have to wait for the Sevilla/Cadiz result tonight (Wednesday 15th) KO 7:30pm which could mathematically save Mallorca a lot of problems if Sevilla win.

On Sunday at 7pm we play our last home game of the season against already-relegated Almeria. There could well be a party atmosphere tinged with a little sadness as it could be Aguirre’s last home game in charge.