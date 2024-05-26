Getafe 1 - Real Mallorca 2

Real Mallorca won only their second away La Liga game of the season since last September, defeating mid-table Getafe 1-2 in a sunny Madrid on Sunday afternoon. This victory was what’s described in footballing jargon as a “smash and grab” win.

Both sides started the game with nothing to play for, but a win for Mallorca would be the perfect result for outgoing coach Javier Aguirre. He picked a makeshift starting XI which included 40-year-old, third-choice goalkeeper, Ivan Cuellar, the oldest player ever to play for Mallorca in Spain’s Primera Liga.

The first half was nondescript with Getafe coming close twice. Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood was once again the best player on the pitch and I’m sure Spanish football followers would like to see him stay in the top flight next season. He had two efforts which came close in the first half, with Mallorca contributing very little in attack.

After the break, the game improved (it couldn’t get any worse !), with Getafe taking the lead after terrible defending allowed Gaston Alvarez in acres of space to rifle home the home side’s first goal in four games.

Aguirre then brought on the big guns, Muriqi, Dani Rodriguez and “want away” right back Pablo Maffeo and their introduction allowed Mallorca to be much more aggressive.

The game was marred in the 73rd minute when there was a collision between the Getafe goalkeeper, David Soria, and Larin. Soria was pole-axed and lay motionless while receiving 14 minutes of treatment from the medical team before leaving for hospital.

After Aguirre’s initial system failed, he brought back his tried and tested 5-3-2 system, which pushed Getafe much further back, so much so that they started giving the ball away. In the 92nd minute, Mallorca equalised. A Dani Rodriguez corner kick saw Raillo get a touch at the far post, setting up Muriqi for a simple header past substitute keeper Forsato. Two minutes later, the quick-thinking Morlanes took a free kick, finding Maffeo down the right wing. He cut inside and chipped in the winner. Both Mallorca goals were celebrated by every player and member of pitch-side staff, giving Aguirre a huge “huddle” hug, which was very emotional for a lovely man whom the players worshipped.

So the Aguirre era has come to an end with a win, as we finish on 40 points. New coach Arrasate is expected on the island in the next 48 hours, and the players, with several new faces imminent, will don their flip-flops and speedos until they return for pre-season in July.