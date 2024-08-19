On a humid night of high drama and intensity, a resolute Real Mallorca gained a well-deserved point against European and La Liga champions Real Madrid on Sunday night as the game finished 1-1.

It looked 'curtains' for the home side in the twelfth minute when Rodrygo curled in a sublime opener. However, this looks like a different Real Mallorca this season. Under new coach Arrasate we have that extra bit of energy and determination and our game plan, especially in defence – not forgetting an inspirational performance from keeper Dominik Greif - frustrating the Bernabeu 'Galacticos' time and time again.

Things got so heated for the visitors that their French defender Mendy saw a straight red card in the 96th minute after hacking down Muriqi, whose bullet header in the 52nd minute from a superb Dani Rodriguez corner saw Mallorca share the spoils and also brought the record crowd of 23,010 to their feet.

We saw very little of Jude Bellingham and Mbappé-mania. After the first half an hour the latter hardly had a kick thanks to magnificent marking by Martin Valjent who stuck to his task like a leech. Mallorca fans exiting the Son Moix were in raptures with the form of our new left back Johan Mojica, the Colombian played a blinder and he looks to be a spectacular signing. The last 10 minutes were agony for us Mallorquinistas as Antonio Sanchez missed a couple of great scoring chances. This was a superb performance from Real Mallorca and, as I wrote last Friday, Real Madrid don’t like it up ’em.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti stood in his technical area for 96 minutes wearing a three-piece suit and tie in almost 30º heat – not bad for a 65-year-old.