Real Betis 1 - Real Mallorca 2

A 94th minute added-on time goal from on-loan Girona left back Valery Fernandez saw Real Mallorca send 47,000 'Beticos' home in disbelief when the islanders scored a smash-and-grab win, putting them up to the heady heights of fifth place in La Liga.

Betis took an early lead when Tottenham reject Giovani Lo Celso scored his third goal from distance in four days. Betis hadn’t lost in 11 games when going in front but their lead lasted all of 82 seconds. The home side were caught napping as Cyle Larin (who had his best game in a Mallorca shirt without scoring a goal) controlled the ball with his chest before putting a reverse pass into the path of Dani Rodriguez to roll in the equaliser. Lo Celso was then shown a red card which was correctly reversed to a yellow by VAR.

Into the second half and after only a few minutes of the restart, one of Mallorca’s targets this summer, Abde, saw his effort agonisingly hit both posts before rolling to safety, leaving Betis supporters clutching their heads in agony! The game became stretched and it was end-to-end stuff with Mallorca missing a couple of golden opportunities. Dominik Greif in the Mallorca goal made two superb saves to keep his side in the game as the Palma boys looked content with a draw. But this Mallorca side under Jagoba Arrasate is a different outfit this season and they kept pressing forward.

With time running out, Mallorca forced a corner. Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Chiquinho’s effort was headed on by fellow Portuguese Samu Costa and Valery, completely alone at the far post, fired Real Mallorca into a European fifth top place. That win puts an end to more than ten years without a win for Mallorca in the Benito Villamarin stadium.

Before the game, forced by fatigue and injuries, Arrasate sent out a makeshift starting XI. Full credit to the coach as this Mallorca team looks promising and continues to make progress. We’ve also now won two games on the road, equalling our away form all last season. I watched the game in the newly opened Mallorca Sports Bar. The place was heaving inside and out and the atmosphere was terrific. I thoroughly recommend you pay them a visit. Next up we’re away at Valladolid on Friday at 9pm.