Former world number one Naomi Osaka has been training at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa in preparation for the upcoming tournaments.

The clay court tour has already started and the Japanese player, winner of four Grand Slams (2x US Open and 2x Australian Open) has decided to spend a few days in Mallorca to prepare for the assault on one of the Grand Slams she has not yet won.

Prior to her arrival in Madrid she has been seen training for five days with great intensity at the Mallorca Country Club facilities in preparation for the upcoming tournaments.

A demanding schedule in which Osaka, former world number 1, lover of nature and privacy, has found the best location to train with the tranquility and discretion necessary to face the demanding schedule ahead.

Edwin Weindorfer and Marie Walketseder took the opportunity to make her an honorary member of the club and she joins Prince Albert of Monaco, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Carlos Moya as some of its most select members.

Edwin values Naomi's presence at the club: "we are happy that the best players on the circuit decide to come and train at the club, it is a reflection of the work that is being done and the reality that the club is a world reference".