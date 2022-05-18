Rafa Nadal says he will never leave Mallorca.

Rafael Nadal is one of the biggest athletes on the planet and when he not competing he loves nothing better than spending his time in his hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, away from the spotlight.

Speaking in a recent interview with lifestyle magazine VICE as part of his promotional campaign for brand partner Amstel Ultra, the Mallorcan said that he could not envisage living anywhere other than alongside his family, mainly because of the peace of mind it offers him during difficult times - of which he has had many lately due to a spate on injuries.

"My family is so important to me that I don't want to live anywhere else. That's the truth," he said. "When I think of home, the words that come to my mind are peace, family, and getting away from the stress of competition," he said.

"Being in a competition generates a lot of stress and when you get back home, those feelings disappear completely," Nadal said. "Living on an island allows me to have a quiet, pleasant life and to disconnect."

And Nadal loves the sea, along with golf. He owns an amazing customised 80 Sunreef Power catamaran.

Built for long cruises and not skimping on full comfort, the 80 Sunreef Power is powered by two 1,200 horsepower engines.

It has a personal jet ski garage and a 12m beam with a superyacht-style flybridge that offers a vast living space big enough to house a hot tub, a bar and waterfall-fed pool.

The main deck can be set up in a variety of ways, dependent on your dining needs with different seating, an open plan kitchen and a bar.

The master suite, which is also on the main deck, offers sea views, as well as natural light thanks to the skylight overhead. It has an ensuite bathroom with a shower, a spacious closet and a desk.

There are four guest cabins and two crew cabins, with up to 12 guests able to be accommodated at one time.

The yacht also has an eight-person dining table and two large-screen TVs that measure 195cm each.

Nadal has always had an affiliation with the ocean. “As someone from an island as I am, the sea is part of our lives and it’s not a secret that I love the sea,” he said in a statement after acquiring the yacht.

“Every time I am at home in Mallorca I try to go out and find that time where I can just enjoy my time on a boat.”