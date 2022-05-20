From June 18 to 25, world class tennis is returning to the Mediterranean. Once again the tennis world will have its eyes on Calvia. In order to accommodate the players accordingly the e|motion group proudly announces their new hotel partner FERGUS Group.

This week the signing of the contract between the two companies took place at the Tobago Hotel in Palmanova . Edwin Weindorfer, CEO of e|motion group, wanted to emphasize the importance of the agreement for the tournament: "Bringing an ATP Tour event to Mallorca in June brings up certain infrastructural challenges. The island will be packed, and we are already in the touristic high season of the year. Therefore, we are very proud to have a strong hotel partner with one of the largest accommodation offers in Calvia. The high quality of the Hotels is perfectly fitting our needs for the event. We are looking forward to a great partnership ".

Pep Cañellas owner of FERGUS Group also expressed his joy: “Entering a partnership between the FERGUS Group and the ATP Mallorca Championships underlines our strength in Calvia and commitment to the municipality. We are looking forward to be working with one of the largest and prestigious sports event of the Balearic Islands."

The tournament will bring to Mallorca more than 1300 hotel room nights related exclusively to the competition and organization of the tournament according to the data of the last edition.

The 5-star FERGUS Style Tobago Hotel and the FERGUS Bermuda Hotel will be the official players hotels. Furthermore, the newly opened tent Hotel in Calvia, which also forms part of the FERGUS Group, will be accommodating tournament guests.

This year, Nick Kyrgios is going to be a major attraction.

The recent winner of the Australian Open 2022 Doubles competition with Thanasi Kokkinakis will be competing in both singles and doubles.

Kyrgios, who was number 13 in the world and a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in the past, has spoken about his excitement about playing in Mallorca: “I’m very much looking forward to playing for the first time at the Mallorca Championships and on the grass courts of the Mallorca Country Club.

“I have heard great things about the club, tournament and overall on Mallorca.

“ Therefore, I want to bring my best tennis and hope to see many tennis fans there throughout the week,” the Australian said.