The list of players who will be playing next June 18 at the Mallorca Championships is now official and among them is Daniil Medvedev, recent world number 1 and champion of the US Open 2021.

The Muscovite player will try to come up with the title he obtained in 2021 after defeating the American Sam Querrey in the final.

Medvedev, just after finishing last year's awards ceremony, he stressed how much he had enjoyed the island and that he would return in future editions. True to his word, he will play the second edition of the tournament.

In addition to Medvedev, we have a luxury line-up: 5 tennis players from the world top 20 will play from June 18 to 25 at the Mallorca Country Club, still to be confirmed the last minute invitations.

The participation of Wimbledon semifinalist, Miami Masters 2021 champion, former top 10 and current world number 13 Hubert Hurkacz stands out.

On the other hand, the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, also semifinalist of Wimbledon 2021 and who was able to beat Rafa Nadal at only 17 years of age, will appear on the center court of the Mallorca Country Club.

Joining these three top 15 are the already confirmed spaniards Pablo Carreño, Olympic medalist and Roberto Bautista Agut semifinalist of Wimbledon 2019.

The eccentric Australian and doubles champion of this year's Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios, has also confirmed his presence at the event and ensures show and fun for the fans.

In the list we find such a greats players like John Isner, champion of 16 ATP titles and winner of the longest match in history, precisely on grass.

Among the rest of the players registered for the tournament, the semifinalist of the Australian Open 2021 Aslan Karatsev or the recent quarterfinalist of Indian Wells Miomir Kecmanovic stand out.

Edwin Weindorfer, CEO of e|motion group, organiser of the tournament, said: "I encourage all sports fans to enjoy an event of such characteristics. Medvedev, Hurkacz, Shapovalov, Kyrgios and Carreño among many others, is a luxury line-up that we hope all fans can enjoy, it will be a tournament with very exciting matches and with a first class tennis on grass" highlighted Edwin Weindorfer.

The road to Wimbledon is already underway.

Complete list of players registered for the tournament in alphabetical order:

· Altmaier, Daniel GER (53)

· Baez, Sebastian ARG (36)

· Bautista Agut, Roberto ESP (19)

· Bonzi, Benjamin FRA (52)

· Carreno Busta, Pablo ESP (18)

· Djere, Laslo SRB (56)

· Giron, Marcos USA (49)

· Griekspoor, Tallon NED (58)

· Harris, Lloyd RSA (39)

· Hurkacz, Hubert POL (13)

· Isner, John USA (26)

· Ivashka, Ilya (50)

· Karatsev, Aslan (41)

· Kecmanovic, Miomir SRB (31)

· Medvedev, Daniil (2)

· Molcan, Alex SVK (38)

· Otte, Oscar GER (59)

· Shapovalov, Denis CAN (15)

· van de Zandschulp, Botic NED (29)