Rafa Nadal produced another astonishing chapter to add to his legend at Roland Garros where he claimed another Grand Slam title, increasing his historic men’s singles record to 22 majors. The Manacor-native returned to the courts this week at the Mallorca Country Club, the venue for the Mallorca Championships.

The first-placed player in the Pepperstone ATP Race To Turin was back on the grass courts testing himself after the medical treatment on his foot in preparation for Wimbledon.

“I’m happy. I haven’t limped for a week and the evolution of training is progressing,” said the Mallorcan. “From day to day the pain has been different and that’s progress. I have to wait a little. My intention is to try and play Wimbledon and this week has told me there is a chance.”

The Balearic Islander’s plan is to travel to London on Monday to prepare for the third Grand Slam of the year.

“I’ve had two treatment sessions, as was planned. At the moment the progress, as I see it, is satisfactory,” he added regarding his medical treatment last week.

However, Nadal is being cautious, adding: “I’m prudent because I know that things change. At the moment, I’ve been able to train over these five days. That’s progress and it allows me to return to Wimbledon after three years. I’m excited about it. It’s a question of taking it day by day, but giving myself a chance to compete.”

The Spaniard has not graced the lawns of Wimbledon since 2019, when he reached the semi-finals (l. to Roger Federer). “I haven’t played on grass for three years, you have to be patient with the progress. Every day I’ve improved and there is one week left of training in London before starting the tournament. I hope I can use it to get competitive.”

He also touched on the fact that he is riding a wave of momentum that will serve him perfectly for an event of such magnitude. So far in 2022, he owns a 30-3 record.

“It’s true that playing well at Roland Garros gives you confidence, but grass is a very difficult surface. Any round is complicated. The start of the tournament will be vital for me because, if you manage to progress, later the opponents are more difficult, but then you have more confidence because you’ve found your rhythm on grass,” he explained.





