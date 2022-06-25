Stefanos Tsitsipas, winner at the Mallorca Country Club. | Mallorca Championships
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Mallorca Championships ATP tour event on Saturday. In so doing, he claimed his first title on grass.
