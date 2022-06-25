Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Mallorca Championships ATP tour event on Saturday. In so doing, he claimed his first title on grass.

In the final at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa, Tsitsipas beat Spain's Roberto Bautista 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 and will be encouraged by this win on grass as he heads for Wimbledon, where he is seeded fourth behind Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud. Bautista is the seventeenth seed at Wimbledon.