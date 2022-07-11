Once again, Mallorca has been left out of the running to be a venue in Spain’s joint bid with Portugal for the 2030 World Cup.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation is in the process of selecting the stadiums for the 11 venues... and Real Mallorca’s Son Moix stadium was not even proposed to enter and pass the first cut. Oviedo, Valladolid, Vigo, Elche and Alicante, among others, also failed to apply.

According to the newspaper Marca, fourteen stadiums have been given the go-ahead by the organisation.

However, as there are 11 venues that Spain would have if the World Cup is finally awarded, three of the cities or venues now chosen would be left out.

The RFEF proposal establishes 14 stadiums: Camp Nou and Cornellá in Barcelona; Bernabéu and Metropolitano in Madrid; La Cartuja in Seville; La Nueva Condomina in Murcia; Gran Canaria Stadium in Gran Canaria; La Rosaleda in Málaga; Mestalla in Valencia; San Mamés in Bilbao; Anoeta in San Sebastián; La Romareda in Zaragoza; El Molinón in Gijón and Riazor in A Coruña.

The requirements included a minimum of 40,000 spectators for the group stage and first knockout rounds, 60,000 for the semi-finals and 80,000 for the final.

The Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou for the final along with the Metropolitano and La Cartuja for the semis would be the available stadiums pending future renovations (or new stadiums such as the Mestalla) and the distribution with the Portuguese venues: Da Luz and José Alvalade in Lisbon and Do Dragao in Porto.

Now, while awaiting the date of FIFA’s decision, Spain and Portugal are finalising the details of a bid along with its rival in South America. Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile will present a joint proposal between the four countries to commemorate the first World Cup in history, held in Uruguay, which would be celebrating its 100th anniversary at this event.

The decision on which country or countries will host the 2030 World Cup will not be known until 2024.

Another chance missed for Mallorca on the global scale.