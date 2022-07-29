According to the Argentine media, a businessman, Lisandro Borges, is threatening to sue Rafael Nadal for breach of contract in respect of an exhibition match against Juan Martín del Potro in Argentina.

The website tennis-infinity.com has reproduced comments made by Borges on Argentine television in which he accuses Nadal's manager, Carlos Costa, of being "a scoundrel" (among other things).

It would appear that a deal was made with another promoter for the Argentine match, part of a tour with other matches in Ecuador, Mexico and the US.

Borges intends initiating "a lawsuit for 10 million dollars" in the event that he doesn't reach an agreement with Nadal.