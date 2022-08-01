The King at the helm of Aifos today in the Bay of Palma. | Ballesteros
King Felipe VI completed his first day competing in the 40th anniversary edition of the Copa del Rey sailing regatta at the Real Club Nautico in Palma this afternoon.
The King at the helm of Aifos today in the Bay of Palma. | Ballesteros
King Felipe VI completed his first day competing in the 40th anniversary edition of the Copa del Rey sailing regatta at the Real Club Nautico in Palma this afternoon.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.