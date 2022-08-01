King Felipe VI completed his first day competing in the 40th anniversary edition of the Copa del Rey sailing regatta at the Real Club Nautico in Palma this afternoon.

After having arrived shortly after 11am, he spent day in the Bay of Palma with his 14-strong crew on board the Spanish navy’s Aifos 500.

In this edition of the Copa del Rey-Mapfre, 111 teams from 20 nationalities in different categories are competing, and over the next six days they will compete in numerous stages in the Bay of Palma.