Rafa Nadal in Portocristo.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter 11/08/2022 09:25
Mallorca tennis ace is heading to Cincinnati today to take part in the Masters 1000 ahead of the all important U.S. Open. He posted a photograph of himself on his instagram site in his beloved Porto Cristo under the caption "always miss you..."

Nadal said in his post that he had recovered from an injury which had led to his early exit at Wimbledon last month.