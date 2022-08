Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been in Mallorca since the last week of July, staying on his yacht in Port Adriano.

He has been going to the Fit Corner gym in Port Adriano each day, but on Wednesday he was at a gym in Santa Catalina, Palma, for a jiu-jitsu session. He joined the regulars at the Mallorca BJJ centre for a session that they will never forget.

It's not known when or if McGregor will return to the octagon. But if he does, it will be with a blaze of publicity - that's for sure.