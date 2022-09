Rafael Nadal is through to the fourth round of the US Open following a convincing straight-sets win over France's Richard Gasquet. In the two previous rounds, Nadal had been taken to four sets, losing the first set in both matches.

Nadal, a four-time winner at Flushing Meadows, won 6-0 6-1 7-5. It was his eighteenth win over Gasquet, to whom he has never lost. He will now face America's Frances Tiafoe for a place in the quarter-finals.

"Tiafoe is a great player, he is very charismatic, very fast, so I need to keep improving, keep playing better and better to have chances to go through," said Nadal after the Gasquet match.