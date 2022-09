Lance Armstrong's The Move podcast and videos are made along with another American cyclist, George Hincapie, and Belgian Johan Bruyneel, who was directeur sportif for the US Postal Service Pro Cycling Team.

Bradley Wiggins and Jan Ullrich have participated and so now has Mark Cavendish.

On the podcast last year, Ullrich spoke honestly about the personal problems he has experienced in recent years. In Armstrong, a one-time rival, he found the moral support to move forward. And a year on, they have met up again, accompanied by old friends with whom they are sharing cycling routes to iconic locations such as Sa Calobra and Formentor as well as their thoughts.