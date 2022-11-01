Rafael Nadal's celebrity, or the recognition of Rafael Nadal at any rate, isn't as universal as might be thought.

Arriving at the Accor Arena in Paris-Bercy on Tuesday, he was stopped by a security guard.

"Do you have accreditation?” he was asked.

"No, I don't have it here," replied Nadal.

"Who are you?"

"I'm Rafael Nadal."

"Nadal. Ok, thanks."

And with that, the world number two and winner of 22 Grand Slam events, including fourteen French Open titles, was allowed to pass.