Rafael Nadal's celebrity, or the recognition of Rafael Nadal at any rate, isn't as universal as might be thought.
The security guard who didn't know who Rafa Nadal was
- Spain's Nomad visa to launch early next year, tax breaks and 300 days of sunshine!
- Rafa Nadal in dash for Mallorca wedding bash
- Little love lost for non-resident home owners in Mallorca home of Love Island
- Calvia orders closure of popular Magalluf nightspot for 12 months, 115,000 euro fine
- Bar owner fined for falsely denouncing a competitor on forty occasions
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
And so the slow decline into obscurity begins! 🤣