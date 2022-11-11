Mallorca tennis star Rafa Nadal has been praised for swapping nappies for tennis racquets this weekend.

American tennis professional Vicky Duval has weighed in on Rafael Nadal’s chances at the 2022 ATP Finals.

After suffering an unexpected loss to Tommy Paul in the second round of the recently concluded Paris Masters, Nadal has landed in Turin to compete in the ATP Finals.

The new father leads the Green Group along with Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz. Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, leads the Red Group alongside Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic.



In light of this, former World No. 87 Vicky Duval spoke with Jimmy Arias and Rob Simmelkjaer on the Tennis Channel on how the 36-year-old will fare at the year-ending tournament.

She believes that Nadal looked “great” and had a “good shot” in his group.

“I think we are really happy to see Rafa in the lineup. I would really be concerned if he was in Mallorca, changing his diapers but we see he is out there practicing and he looks great. He is a routine kind of a guy and and I think he has a good shot in that group of his,” Vicky Duval said.