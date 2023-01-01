Rafael Nadal, beaten by Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in the United Cup in Sydney on Saturday, asked journalists at the post-match press conference if they could please stop asking him about his possible retirement.

It was said in a pleasant and smiling way, but the frustration was there nevertheless. "For me, I lost my match. That's it. Every time I am coming to a press conference, it seems that I have to retire. So, you are very, very interested on my retirement. That for the moment is not the case. When this day I arrives, I gonna let you know, guys. But don't keep going with the retirement, because I'm here to keep playing tennis."

Great Britain reached the playoff stage of the inaugural United Cup when Dan Evans gave GB an unassailable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five contest against Spain.