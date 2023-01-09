Scaloni trained with some young local players in Mallorca over the weekend. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/01/2023 10:45
Argentine World Cup winning coach Lionel Sclaoni, who has lived in Son Caliu, Calvia, Mallorca for many years, was named the best coach of a national team in 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) over the weekend while he was out training with a local club on the island.
