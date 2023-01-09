Argentine World Cup winning coach Lionel Sclaoni, who has lived in Son Caliu, Calvia, Mallorca for many years, was named the best coach of a national team in 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) over the weekend while he was out training with a local club on the island.

The 44-year old Scaloni, the youngest coach in the world cup, garnered 240 votes. Didier Deschamps, France’s coach, who finished second secured 45 votes.

Unsurprisingly, the third in the list was Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui, whose team stunned the footballing world with their performances in the tournament. Regragui got 30 votes.



Under his managerial stint, Argentina have won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup as well as the La Finalissima against European champions, Italy.