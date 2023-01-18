Rafa Nadal, who needed to take a medical timeout at the end of the second set. | James Ross
Palma18/01/2023 07:55
Wife Mery Perelló was in tears and his support team watched on helplessly and with emotion as Rafael Nadal struggled with injury during his second round match at the Australian Open and eventually lost in straight sets to American Mackenzie McDonald.
1 comment
He's had a very Good Run and has been very successful both Financially and in terms of Tennis Legends but now he could be looking at the end of an active career as a Tennis Player and may have to move along to more of a Managerial coaching type of Occupation and spending more time at his tennis academy , This is the Reality .