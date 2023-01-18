"I just can't say that I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying." The words of Rafael Nadal at a post-match press conference following his second-round straight-sets defeat at the Australian Open.

The defending champion had been hampered by an injury to his left hip during the match against America's Mackenzie McDonald. He explained that he had been carrying the injury before the match but that the pain had been "nothing like today".

"I really hope that it doesn't put me out of the court for a long time. It's not only the recovery. It's all the amount of work that you need to put together to come back at a decent level. I went through this process too many times in my career, and I am ready to keep doing it, I think, but that's not easy."