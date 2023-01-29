At the final whistle of Saturday's Calvia 'derby' between Son Caliu and Platges de Calvià C, there was a brawl that resulted in one player suffering a perforated eardrum and the police having to be called.

The match in the Primera Regional Group E was a niggly affair and a Son Caliu player was shown a red card. The visitors, Platges de Calvià C, came back from two-nil down to win 3-2. When the final whistle blew, a Platges de Calvià C player was punched by one of the home side.

Spectators ran on. Some tried to intervene; others joined in. The visiting side was eventually able to get to the dressing room, but there were twenty or so individuals who were hurling insults and threatening them. The police arrived and both teams were kept in their respective dressing rooms to allow things to calm down.