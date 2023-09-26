The Move Mallorca is a cycling experience - plus podcast and videos - led by the American Lance Armstrong along with another American cyclist, George Hincapie, and Belgian Johan Bruyneel, who was directeur sportif for the US Postal Service Pro Cycling Team.

Now an established annual event, The Move Mallorca 2023 started on Sunday and will end on Friday. Based at the Belmond La Residencia in Deya, it involves days of cycling guided by professionals.

Last year, Armstrong was joined by British riders Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins as well as by German Jan Ullrich. A controversial figure like Armstrong, Ullrich is back this year.

Amazon Prime in November. In this, he opens up about the personal problems he suffered after his retirement and which even led to his arrest n Mallorca.

"I abused cocaine and drank whisky like it was water," he says in a clip from one of the documentary's four episodes.