Discover a new and exciting way to introduce your children to sports: Little Kickers is coming to Mallorca. For over 15 years, Alison Crowley and her husband Denis have championed a dedicated cause: Nurturing the growth of young children, enhancing their abilities and coordination.

Their journey with Little Kickers commenced when their eldest son, a passionate football enthusiast, was just 2 years old (he’s 17 now and still deeply enamored with football!). Recognising its suitability for their family, they immersed themselves in it at that time.

Alison’s introduction to Mallorca occurred at the age of 12, marking it their first foreign holiday. Since then, visits have become increasingly frequent, with them flying over 5 to 6 times a year. Mallorca has undoubtedly become their second home.

At Little Kickers, the emphasis is squarely on enjoyment. Crafted by Child Development experts and FAI qualified football coaches, Little Kickers is founded on the belief that football can be both enjoyable and educational. Through the appropriate coaching approach, it can stimulate imagination and nurture early development skills such as colour and number recognition, following instructions, and teamwork.

In their classes, a pressure-free environment is cultivated where children learn through play, with a significant emphasis on fostering imagination. With a fresh playful theme each week, while maintaining a consistent structure, children quickly grasp the routine.

You can enrol your children at www.littlekickers.es or email palma@littlekickers.es

A dynamic team of preschool football coaches will unite to guide little ones starting from 18 months at Queen’s College grounds in Palma on Saturday mornings. There are four age categories: Little Kicks: Ages 1.5-2.5 years, Junior Kickers: Ages 2.5-3.5 years, Mighty Kickers: Ages 3.5-5 years and Mega Kickers: Ages 5-8 years.