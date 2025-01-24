The young American Ashton (@ashtonjoyner23) has made Mallorca her new home, and through her TikTok account, she's sharing what it means to live in Spain through her eyes. And what a journey it’s been! In one of her videos, she explained the six biggest culture shocks she experienced after moving to the island.

From the very beginning, Ashton realised that life in Spain moves at a very different pace compared to her home country. Dinner time, for example, was something that surprised her a lot. In the United States, having dinner at 6pm is completely normal, but in Spain, people tend to eat much later—almost at the time she would typically be getting ready for bed. And that’s not all; the concept of a siesta fascinated her. Although it took her some time to adapt to this tradition, she now can’t imagine her day without a small nap after lunch.

Another thing that has caught her attention is the way Spaniards take care of their clothes. Ashton was amazed to see people hanging their laundry on balconies and clotheslines to dry in the sun. In the United States, using dryers is much more common, so this practice struck her as very eco-friendly and, on top of that, clothes smell so much better!

As if that wasn’t enough, Ashton has also discovered that Spaniards love to walk. Walking everywhere is a common habit. Not only is this great for the environment, but it has also allowed her to discover hidden corners of Mallorca that she never would have imagined.

Despite all these changes, Ashton says she is thrilled with her new life in Mallorca. "Life here is so much more relaxed, and I feel so much happier!" she admits in one of her videos. As she herself puts it, "Spanish life promotes physical and mental well-being in ways I never expected."