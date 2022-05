And more of the exceptionally warm weather for the middle of May. Sunny with some high cloud in areas on Monday. UV rating of 8. The outlook for the week suggests that the temperatures will climb further, with 33C inland being forecast for Wednesday.

Monday's forecast highs: Alcudia 26C, gentle north breeze in the morning, calm in the afternoon Andratx 26C, light southerly breezes Palma 26C, light breezes south, southwest Pollensa 28C, light northerly in the morning, calm later in the day Sant Llorenç 29C, gentle to moderate southeasterly Santanyi 27C, light to gentle southerly breeze Soller 29C, light northwest breeze Highs on Sunday - Palma Airport 31.5 at 3.10pm; Binissalem 31.4 at 3.50pm; Muro 31.2 at 3.50pm.