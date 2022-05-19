Yellow alerts on the mainland (parts of Andalusia and Madrid) for temperatures up to 38C on Thursday. There are amber alerts for Friday in Andalusia, with the temperatures forecast to rise further. If there are any alerts for Mallorca, they may come over the weekend and on Monday.

Some patchy cloud in areas on Thursday, otherwise sunny and with the stiffest breezes forecast for the southeast of the island. UV rating: 9.

Alcudia 26C, light to gentle breezes from the east in the morning, veering southeast and south in the afternoon and evening.

Andratx 28C, light to gentle southerly in the morning; breezes from the east in the afternoon.

Palma 30C, light to gentle southerly in the morning; east-northeast in the afternoon.

Pollensa 29C, light easterly breeze.

Sant Llorenç 28C, gentle easterly.

Santanyi 27C, moderate breeze from the east.

Soller 32C, light northwesterly, veering southeast in the afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday - Binissalem 31.5 at 12.50pm; Sineu 31.0 at 4pm; Llucmajor 30.8 at 3.40pm.