There is just a possibility of some rain in areas around midday on Thursday. UV rating 10.

The weather is slightly unsettled, and there is a yellow alert for poor coastal conditions for the whole of Minorca on Thursday and for the north coast of Mallorca on Friday.

Aemet are meanwhile saying that although temperatures are due to increase over the weekend and into next week, they are not expecting a heat wave.

Forecasts for Thursday:

Alcudia 26C, moderate northwesterly, veering gentle northeasterly in the afternoon.

Andratx 27C, gentle west breeze, easing to light southwest.

Palma 29C, moderate northwest breeze, easing gentle easterly.

Pollensa 29C, moderate northwest, easing to gentle northeast.

Sant Llorenç 28C, light southeast in the morning, increasing to gentle northeast after midday.

Santanyi 27C, gentle southwest breeze, veering east in the afternoon.

Soller 29C, gentle northwest, easing to calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday - Palma University 30.1 at 5.10pm; Petra 29.7 at 1.50pm; Pollensa 29.0 at 3.10pm.