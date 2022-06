Monday - sunny, very little cloud, hot, UV rating 10. Tuesday, sunny, hotter, yellow alert for most of the island (maximum temperature 37C). Heat wave watch - up to 39C inland on Friday.

Alcudia 29C, northeast-north light breezes. Andratx 31C, south-southeast light breezes. Palma 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Pollensa 32C, light southeasterly in the morning; gentle northwesterly in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 33C, gentle to light southeasterly breezes. Santanyi 31C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south. Soller 35C, light northwesterly breezes. Highs on Sunday - Binissalem 35.7 at 3.20pm; Pollensa 34.1 at 3pm; Sineu 34.0 at 2.30pm.