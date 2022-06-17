Yellow alert again for high temperatures, with the exception of the Tramuntana coast between Estellencs and Escorca. Maximums of 38C forecast.

A yellow alert will still be active on Saturday, but only for the central area of Mallorca.

Selected forecasts for Friday:

Alcudia 32C, gentle-light north breezes.

Andratx 35C, light northwesterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Palma 36C, gentle to light southerlies.

Pollensa 36C, moderate to gentle NW.

Sant Llorenç 36C, light southeasterlies.

Santanyi 34C, gentle to light breezes from the southwest.

Soller 36C, light northwest breeze in the morning; calm after midday.

Highs on Thursday - Binissalem 38.3 (101F) at 1.20pm; Llucmajor 38.0 at 1pm; Porreres 37.7 at 4.10pm.